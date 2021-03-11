Data shows increased need for mental health services in Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — There is no doubt that our mental health has been tested throughout the pandemic.

Recent data from the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention shows about 40% of people in Michigan are dealing with anxiety or depression.

Right now, 4 in 10 adults are struggling with their mental health whether it be anxiety of depression, according to a Kaiser Family Foundation poll. That is an increase from 2019 where only 1 in 10 adults reported they were struggling with mental health.

The poll also found a 12% increase in the number of people using drugs or alcohol.

Even more alarming, the CDC found that 1 in 4 young adults have considered suicide.

If you or someone you know is in this position, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline which is available 24 hours a day at 1-800-273-8255.

Here is West Michigan, Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services says it has seen a nearly 15% increase in inpatient admissions and about an 8% increase in total outpatient visits.

More than 95% of their therapy sessions have been conducted via Telehealth, which is changing the landscape for mental health services and accessibility to patients.

On a statewide level, the state launched the Stay Well Program and received a grant to focus efforts on helping Michiganders.

So far, the new hotline fields almost 400 calls per week for people to talk to a counselor. At least 1,300 people have used the Michigan Crisis Text line to get help.

Since April of 2020, more than 20,000 people called the Michigan Peer Warmline for people living with serious mental illness or substance abuse challenges.

This data shows local and state resources are working to help those in need.

