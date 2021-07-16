Damage repairs estimated at $1.5 million after tanker crash and fire on I-75 at Big Beaver Road in Troy

TROY, Mich. (WXYZ) — Damage repairs are estimated at $1.5 million following the I-75 tanker crash and fire near Big Beaver Road in Troy.

All lanes of the freeway and a part of the median barrier wall were damaged on July 12 after the incident.

Sections of the pavement and barrier will be rebuilt. All costs will be submitted to the carrier's insurance company for reimbursement.

Only one lane of I-75 is open in both directions while repairs are being made.

Crews will keep the entrance ramps at 14 Mile and Rochester Road to northbound I-75 closed as well as the entrance ramps at Crooks Road and Big Beaver to southbound I-75.

All lanes and ramps are expected to reopen in approximately six weeks.