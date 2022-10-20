Cultured Kombucha Co. products will be available at all Meijer stores in Michigan starting on Saturday

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. — Cultured Kombucha Co. has announced that their line of products will now be available at all 120 Meijer stores in Michigan. The company’s line of kombucha will be available starting on Saturday, October 22.

Each Meijer store will have five fan favorite flavors of Cultured Kombucha offered throughout the year in the produce department.

Cultured Kombucha Co. was founded in 2015, and is based in Traverse City. It was the first microbrewery of kombucha tea in Northern Michigan. The teas are handcrafted and feature organic ingredients that were grown in Michigan.

“This partnership with Meijer is a great opportunity to expand our company mission to help consumers make healthier lifestyle choices – one sip at a time,” said Cultured Kombucha Co. founder Courtney Lorenz. “We’re thrilled to provide easily accessible and affordable kombucha tea to every corner of the state. This is an incredible opportunity to increase healthy food access in the state of Michigan with the help of Meijer.”

Cultured Kombucha Co. products will be available at all Michigan Meijer stores starting on Saturday, October 22. More information on the company can be found on their website.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube