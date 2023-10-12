'Courage the Cowardly Dog' star Marty Grabstein will be a guest at Motor City Comic Con

NOVI, Mich. — Motor City Comic Con has announced that Marty Grabstein, who voiced Courage in the animated series Courage the Cowardly Dog, will be a guest at the upcoming event. The event will be held November 10-12 at the Suburban Collection Showplace.

Grabstein will be at the Motor City Comic Con on all three days. A photo op with him will be available to purchase for $60. An autograph will be available for $40, and a Funko Pop! autograph will be available for $60. A selfie with Grabstein will be available for $30. There will also be an autograph and selfie combo available for $60, as well as a Funko Pop! autograph and selfie combo available for $80.

Courage the Cowardly Dog was created by John R. Dilworth, and aired on Cartoon Network from 1999-2002. In the series, Courage lives with his owners Muriel (Thea White) and Eustace Bagge (originally voiced by Lionel Wilson and later Arthur Anderson) in the middle of Nowhere. Courage is easily frightened and is regularly scared by Eustace. In the series, Courage is constantly put in scenarios where he must save his owners from a creepy visitor or a supernatural villain.

Grabstein recently reprised the role of Courage in a crossover with another easily frightened cartoon dog who deals with the paranormal. The animated film Straight Outta Nowhere: Scooby-Doo! Meets Courage the Cowardly Dog was released on DVD in 2021.

Motor City Comic Con will be held November 10-12. Tickets are available to purchase on the event’s website.

