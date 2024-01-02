County health departments offering free radon-testing kits

(WXMI) — County health departments in West Michigan are offering free radon-testing kits in light of National Radon Action Month.

The gas is odorless, colorless and radioactive, according to the Kalamazoo County Government. Radon is blamed for the deaths of 21,000 Americans every year, and it is the leading cause of lung cancer in non-smokers.

We’re told radon naturally occurs as uranium breaks down in rock, soil and water, but it can enter buildings via cracks in a building’s foundation.

Kalamazoo officials invite residents to pick up short-term testing kits at the Environmental Health Division (311 East Alcott St.).

“Just like carbon monoxide, radon can’t be detected by the human senses, meaning it could be present at dangerous levels in a home or building,” says EHD manager Lucus Pols. “Fortunately, testing is simple, and recommended this time of year as doors and windows are typically closed due to the colder weather.”

The Berrien County Health Department (BCHD) says they are also distributing free kits through February at both of their offices in Benton Harbor (2149 E. Napier Ave.) and Niles (1205 N. Front St.). Limit one per household.

“Radon goes unnoticed by many homeowners in Michigan,” says BCHD Manager of Environmental Health Services Nick Margaritis. “By offering radon testing kits at no cost to the community, we are bringing greater awareness of this silent threat and making testing more accessible.”

The Barry-Eaton District Health Department says homes should test for radon once every two years. Testing kits are available at the following locations:



Health Department (330 W. Woodlawn Ave., Hastings, MI)

(330 W. Woodlawn Ave., Hastings, MI) Health Department (1033 Healthcare Dr., Charlotte, MI)

(1033 Healthcare Dr., Charlotte, MI) Delta Township Hall (7710 W. Saginaw Hwy., Lansing, MI)

(7710 W. Saginaw Hwy., Lansing, MI) Delton District Library (330 N. Grove St., Delton, MI)

Visit the state of Michigan's website for more information about radon.

