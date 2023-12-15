Council finds Michigan is 49th in population growth, submits strategy to lawmakers

LANSING, Mich. — The Growing Michigan Together Council voted Thursday to submit its comprehensive population growth report to Governor Gretchen Whitmer, the Michigan House of Representatives and the Michigan Senate.

The Council found the Michigan is second-to-last in the nation in population growth.

“Michigan is in an unfolding crisis. We’re 49th in terms of population growth and our PreK-12 education outcomes are lagging behind faster-growing peer states. While the challenges facing our state are not new, it’s critical that we take action now,” Council Chair Shirley Stancato said. “I’m grateful to my fellow council members who worked diligently to put forth a report we’re proud of that will guide our actions. But we can’t do it alone. To make these strategies a reality and drive real growth, we will need courageous leaders to step up and join us in this effort to ensure a better future for all residents— current and future.”

The report looks at challenges the state faces and its competitiveness to faster-growing peer states, while outlining growth-oriented strategies to reverse population trends.

To do so, the Council worked closely with more than 60 people from the following topic-oriented workgroups— PreK-12 Education, Higher Education, Jobs, Talent and People and Infrastructure and Places.

“The Growing Michigan Together Council focused on actions we can take to grow our state’s population and economy while protecting our quality of life and cost of living,” Gov. Whitmer said. “I am grateful to the bipartisan members of the council and the workgroups for doing the hard work of tackling these big questions. In the months ahead, I look forward to reviewing the council’s report in detail and working with my partners in the legislature on solutions to grow the economy and population. Our future is bright and I know we can keep getting things done to help anyone ‘make it’ in Michigan.”

The Council says the three strategies it presents are an intertwined system that work together to drive healthy growth.

Strategy 1: Build a lifelong education system focused on future-ready skills and competencies to thrive.

This includes transforming Michigan’s education system into a well-aligned, accountable and adequately funded lifelong learning system.

Additionally, it requires committing to a Michigan Education Guarantee, which ensures all students will get the necessary support to graduate with the competencies needed to be successful in the future, while making higher education more affordable.

Strategy 2: Create a transformative economic growth strategy that establishes Michigan as the Innovation Hub of the Midwest and America’s Scale-Up State.

This focuses on supporting entrepreneurs and businesses in growing, while create high wage, knowledge-based jobs.

Additionally, it aims to attract more talent.

Strategy 3: Create thriving, resilient communities that are magnets for young talent.

This aims to develop regional well-connected public transit systems that allow Michiganders to get to work, school and amenities.

In addition to focusing on transit, this includes the fundamentals of housing and climate-resilient, durable infrastructure to make businesses and talent choose to relocate to Michigan.

Click here to view the full report.

