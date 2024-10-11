Cost rising, but so will wins? Will changes to the Michigan Lottery up your odds of buying lotto tickets?

MICHIGAN — There are changes coming to Michigan's Mega Millions Lottery.

And while it means ticket prices will be going up, organizers say it will also mean you have better chances of taking home a prize.

Current tickets are $2 each, with the option to add a Mega-Plier bonus for $1.

Starting in April, that is going away. Instead, tickets will sell for a flat fee of $5 and all tickets will automatically receive a multiplier for non-jackpot prizes.

Plus— no more break-even prizes, meaning all winning tickets will award a prize of more than $5.

You'll also see a change to the numbers you'll select for your ticket.

“Right now, when players play Mega Millions, they're choosing to five numbers from 1-70 and then one Mega Ball number from 1-25,”explains Jake Harris, Michigan Lottery spokesperson. “So the number of numbers to choose from is actually going down. So we're not going to see 1-70 and 1-25 there will be a totally new set of numbers to choose from. That's what's going to improve those odds and make it more likely that the jackpot gets won.”

One thing that won’t be changing is the lottery's partnership with the Michigan School Aid Fund.

Part of each ticket sale will still go towards supporting local schools.

We're told the new set of numbers players will have to choose from haven't been officially announced yet, but will be revealed before the new game launches in April 2025.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube