Convince this CMU professor mermaids exist, win $1 million

MT. PLEASANT, Mich. — Can you prove mermaids exist? There may be a lot of money in your future if you can.

Central Michigan University (CMU) says anyone who can prove the enigmatic sea beings are more than just a facet of cultural mythology will receive $1 million from Chicken of the Sea.

However, you’ll have to convince the university’s mermaid expert first.

Ari Berk is CMU’s professor of folklore and mythology. He literally wrote the book on mermaids.

We’re told unedited videos of merfolk are due by the end of February and will be judged next month.

Please ensure no merfolk are harmed in the quest for proof.

If no one is able to convince Berk that mermaids exist, Chicken of the Sea will gift one million ounces of food to pantries, according to CMU.

Visit the company’s website for full contest rules.

