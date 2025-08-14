Consumers Energy to use helicopter to survey natural gas system

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — If you spot a low-flying helicopter this month, it could be part of an effort to check for natural gas leaks.

Consumers Energy said it will use an aerial team to fly over its natural gas system to identify possible leaks. The flights are scheduled for the week of August 18, covering 160 miles from White Pigeon in the south up to the Zeeland & Holland area.

While Consumers Energy said it regularly surveys natural gas lines using ground vehicles, the company said the aerial checks are another way to maintain a system that serves more than 1.8 million customers.

“We are committed to a world-class natural gas system that serves our customers in all seasons, and these helicopter flights are just another demonstration of that,” said Holly Bowers, Consumers Energy’s vice president of gas engineering, planning and supply. “We want to make sure people aren’t surprised or alarmed next week, and they see this as our latest and creative way of keeping our system safe.”

Consumers Energy may also conduct flights over its natural gas storage and transmission system, which was last done in 2024.

