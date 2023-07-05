Consumers Energy submits proposal to bury Michigan's power lines

JACKSON, Mich. — Consumers Energy announced Wednesday it has proposed a pilot program that would bury Michigan’s power lines.

The energy service provider says burying power lines would bolster the state’s electric grid and decrease the rate of power outages while saving money in their effort to improve Michigan's electric infrastructure.

“We know burying power lines will help make the grid stronger, especially during violent storms that are hitting Michigan more frequently,” says Vice President of Electric Distribution Engineering Greg Salisbury. “Historically the costs to bury lines have been too expensive, but we have driven down the cost per mile to be equivalent to above-ground hardening costs. This pilot will help us learn even more about how to bury lines in ways that keep costs as low as possible, allowing us to bury additional lines in the future.”

The proposal is awaiting the Michigan Public Service Commission’s approval.

If the program is authorized, it would begin with projects in Allegan, Ottawa, Montcalm, Iosco, Livingston and Genessee counties, according to Consumers Energy.

The organization’s goal is to bury 400 miles of power lines each year.

We’re told 15% of Consumers Energy’s power lines are currently underground.

