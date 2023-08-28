Consumers Energy enters home stretch in restoring power to nearly 200K customers

JACKSON, Mich. — Consumers Energy is almost finished restoring power to nearly 200,000 Michigan customers who lost power in the wake of last week’s tornadoes.

The energy service provider says power was restored to 85% of residences and businesses thanks to crews from six states and the nice weather we’ve had after the storms left.

The remaining outages are expected to be serviced by Monday’s end.

“Today is all about the final push and executing safely to restore power for our remaining customers who have been so patient in challenging circumstances,” says Scott McIntosh with Consumers Energy. “Our crews are continuing their around-the-clock efforts and will focus on the hardest-hit circuits. As always, safety is our top priority, especially with schools back in session in most communities.”

Review the status of all power-restoration efforts using Consumers Energy’s Outage Center.

Meanwhile, the company urges community members to keep 25 feet away from downed wires and report them to 911 and Consumers Energy at 800-477-5050.

The public is also reminded to:



Be aware of crews in the road. Slow down, stop and wait for oncoming traffic.

Do not run generators inside attached garages, basements or enclosed patios. Keep them away from air intakes.

Property owners are responsible for cleanup of debris after crews leave.

Bear in mind only licensed electricians may service damaged masts and cables.

