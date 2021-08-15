Consumers Energy: 80% of power restored in Michigan

JACKSON, Mich. — Consumers Energy says they have restored power for more than 80 percent of state homes and businesses that lost power due to thunderstorms this week.

We’re told the company’s efforts will continue through the night with near-complete restoration expected by the end of Sunday.

“We are proud to say we’ve restored power to over 300,000 homes and business in less than four days,” says Vice President for Electric Operations Guy Packard. “We know losing power is a hardship, so we remain grateful for the patience of our friends and neighbors as we make our final push to get the lights back on for everyone.”

370,000 homes and businesses experienced power outages since Tuesday night, according to Consumers Energy.

Click here to track crews’ progress as they continue to restore power.

