Coffee Toffee Chocolate Bars recalled for undeclared milk presence

DEXTER, Mich. — Mindo Chocolate Makers is recalling Coffee Toffee Chocolate Bars due to undeclared milk presence, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration.

We’re told the affected products are labeled with lot numbers 190310 through 210310. See the photos in the viewer above.

The FDA says milk can be harmful or deadly to those with milk allergies, adding that no illnesses have been reported in connection to the recall.

Those who have purchased the products are asked to return them if the labels do not read “contains milk.”

Anyone with questions about the recall are asked to call Mindo Chocolate Makers at 1-734-660-5635 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

