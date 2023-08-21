Coast Guard estimates Manitowoc diesel spill at 1,500 gallons

MILWAUKEE — The U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) says roughly 1,500 gallons of diesel fuel spilled into Lake Michigan earlier this month.

Authorities responded to reports of a fuel spill coming from the Manitowoc – a bulk freighter – on Aug. 2. At the time, the maximum potential spill amount was estimated at 45,000 gallons.

We’re told the ship initiated its response protocol after the spill was detected. The breach for where the spill was coming from was later sealed.

Officials say no beaches were impacted by the spill but water access was temporarily closed at the Fifth Avenue and North beaches in Manistee as a precaution. Impacts to marine life are not suspected.

The ship later made it to Muskegon where it underwent permanent repairs.

What caused the spill is still being investigated.

The USCG tells us all of the discharged fuel likely dissolved and evaporated since the time of the spill.

