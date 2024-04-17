CMU responds to offensive language used by staff member, student in video

MT. PLEASANT, Mich. — A staff member at Central Michigan University (CMU) was let go and a student was suspended for reportedly using offensive language at a listening session Monday.

University officials say a video was published to social media depicting the pair making discriminatory comments at a discussion session. That video was posted by a private account.

CMU says they have been communicating with students, staff and community members on concerns they may have to formulate a response to the situation.

Several marches and protests are planned in the days ahead, including one on CMU’s campus this Saturday.

CMU President Bob Davies tells FOX 17 they support those demonstrations, adding he hopes the university community will heal from this.

“When communities face hard times together, they do come out better and stronger,” says Davies. “I'm confident with our work with our students and our faculty and our staff and building on that sense of community that we will develop a stronger sense of belonging and a stronger sense of inclusiveness and continue to move forward in a very positive way.”

CMU has not released the identities of the student or staff member in the video.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube