Clean Cars Coalition: EVs should make up 100% of car sales by 2030

(WXMI) — A coalition of organizations throughout the state are calling for clean vehicles.

The group held a virtual news conference Thursday on their goal of eliminating sales of gas-powered vehicles by 2030.

"It's important to have a holistic approach to ensure the state continues its legacy as an automotive leader and that the transition happens in the most equitable and effective way," says Amy Rogghe, chair of the Michigan Electric Vehicle Alliance.

The coalition says Michigan, the state that “put the world on wheels,” should “remain in the driver’s seat” and incorporate sustainability into its overall infrastructure.

Health experts at the press conference addressed the adverse impacts of gas-powered vehicles, citing a report that lists Detroit as the country’s worst city for those with asthma.

"And unfortunately for decades, we've been building the cars and trucks that are contributing to asthma prevalence and asthma-related emergency department visits and asthma-related deaths," says Allergy Foundation of America Executive Director Kathleen Slonager.

The state of Michigan has placed significance in adopting an electric vehicle infrastructure. An agreement was reached to establish an “electric Route 66” near Lake Michigan, with plans to build an electric highway in Detroit.

RELATED: University of Michigan lab working to create safer electric vehicle batteries that last longer

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube