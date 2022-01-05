Claims period opens Jan. 12 for Flint water crisis settlement

LANSING, Mich. — The claims period for the state’s Flint water crisis civil settlement officially opens Jan. 12, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Wednesday.

The settlement was formally approved back in November.

RELATED: Judge OKs $626 million settlement in Flint water litigation

Contributing defendants are:

State of Michigan, $600 million

City of Flint, $20 million through its insurer

McLaren Regional Medical Center, $5 million

Rowe Professional Services Co., $1.25 million

Individuals who previously registered to participate in the settlement will be able to submit their claims forms and related materials either online or through the mail before the May 12 deadline.

Claimants are encouraged to file online – if possible – to help with processing.

“The opening of the claims period marks an importance part of the settlement process – and one step closer to providing monetary relief to those who have endured unimaginable hardship,” Nessel said in a news release. “I ask that registrants review the latest information to best understand how to file their claim.”

Registrants can call 800-493-1754 for help in any aspect of the claims process.