MEARS, Mich. — One child is dead after an accident involving four-wheelers at Silver Lake Dunes.

Authorities report that two 13-year-old cousins were traveling at a high speed before flipping their quads.

One was transported to a nearby hospital while the other was pronounced dead.

Both children were from Illinois.

According to authorities, this is the first fatality at Silver Lake Dunes this season.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube