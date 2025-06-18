Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsMichigan

Actions

Chevrolet reveals 2026 Corvette ZR1X 'hypercar' with 1,250 HP, 0-60 in under 2 seconds

Video shows all-new Corvette ZR1X
Video shows all-new Corvette ZR1X
Posted

(WXYZ) — Chevrolet unveiled the 2026 Corvette ZR1X, which the automaker is calling a "true American hypercar."

The Corvette ZR1X is the most advanced Corvette ever, according Chevrolet, and will have electrified all-wheel drive and up to 1,250 horsepower.

See the all-new Corvette ZR1X in the video below from Chevrolet

Video shows all-new Corvette ZR1X

The Corvette ZR1X will include an LT7 twin-turbo V8 with 1,064 horsepower at 7,000 RPM, 828 lb-ft. of torque with an estimated 0-60 time in under 2 seconds and an estimated 1/4 mile in under nine seconds with a trap speed of over 150 mph.

“From day one, we designed the mid-engine Corvette architecture with ZR1X in mind,” General Motors senior VP Ken Morris said in a statement. “This is the most revolutionary platform in Corvette history, supporting the widest range of American sports cars and delivering world-class performance at every level.”

According to the automaker, the ZR1X will benefit from the 2024 E-Ray, which was the first-ever AWD Corvette.

Chevy said the eAWD chassis designed for the E-Ray underwent a "significant upgrade" for the new ZR1X.

On the track, Chevy said the ZR1X has a Charge+ button that adjusts battery energy storage, push-to-pass and an optimum power strategy.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Ready Alert 300X250

Weather Articles

Weather Ready: New Brand, Same Promise