Cause of death for missing man from Electric Forest festival ruled undetermined

GRANT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The cause of death for a man who disappeared near the site of the Electric Forest festival in 2018 has been ruled undetermined by the Oceana County Medical Examiner’s office.

The remains of Kevin Graves, 28, were found late last year near the festival site just outside Rothbury. He was last seen July 1, 2018. Rothbury is about 60 miles northwest of Grand Rapids.

There were no obvious signs of trauma on the bones, but only skeletal remains existed, complicating the coroner’s investigation, the office told FOX17. An anthropologist assisted in the investigation.

The remains were positively identified as Kevin Graves using dental records in early January, the Michigan State Police said at the time.

The investigation is now complete and Graves' remains have been turned over the family, the office said.

Graves was last seen after getting into a verbal altercation with his girlfriend.

He reportedly told her that he was going to walk back to their campsite but was never seen or heard from again.

Despite rumors he’d left of his own free will, his family returned to the festival every year, even buying a billboard to keep the search for Kevin at the top of minds in the area.

Graves family held a funeral in March.

