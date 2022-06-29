Cass County Sheriff's Office responds to boat accident at Diamond Lake

PENN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to a boating accident on Tuesday. The accident occurred at Cass County’s Diamond Lake in Penn Township.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, they received a call for a water rescue at about 10:46 a.m. The investigation showed that a 16-foot Lund boat was being operated by 74-year-old Bruce McCartney from South Bend, Indiana. It was also occupied by 86-year-old Robert Schmitt from South Bend. The Lund boat was at the south end of Diamond Lake near Diamond Island’s ferry when it crashed into a Nitro fishing boat. The Nitro boat was occupied by its owner, 70-year-old Gene Delaforet from St. Joseph. It was also occupied by 73-year-old Richard Knapp Jr. from Three Oaks.

Schmitt was ejected from the boat and was unconscious in the water. The Lund boat remained under power and circled the Nitro boat several times before McCartney regained control. Delaforet and Knapp pulled Schmitt from the water. Due to the crash, the Lund boat slowly took on water.

A Cass County Marine Unit arrived on the scene and assisted getting the boats and passengers back to shore. Schmitt was treated for his injuries.

The accident is currently under investigation. Alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

