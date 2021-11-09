Michigan House leader wants earlier elections to fill seats

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Republican leader of the Michigan House is urging Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to immediately schedule special elections to fill what will be four open seats in chamber, the most vacancies in at least 30 years.

Whitmer, a Democrat, is considering the request but will wait to decide until after the Nov. 2 election results are certified.

The last time there were legislative vacancies, Whitmer set special elections to coincide with regular elections in August and November.

House Speaker Jason Wentworth said last week that he wants there to be earlier special elections in 2022 and that he's ready to work with Whitmer to fund them.