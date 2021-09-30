LIVE at 9:30 a.m.: Victims of Nassar, Anderson speak in support of 'Empowering Survivors' bills

LANSING, Mich. — Victims of Larry Nassar and Robert Anderson will speak Thursday morning in support of a legislative package that would give survivors of sex abuse more time to sue for damages.

RELATED: Michigan bills would give sex abuse victims more time to sue

Under the new measures, victims of the late Dr. Robert Anderson at the University of Michigan and others would get additional time to bring lawsuits that might be barred by a statute of limitations. Government entities could not use the immunity defense if they knew or should have known of prior sexual misconduct and failed to intervene.

Watch the press conference live here at about 9:30 a.m.