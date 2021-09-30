Watch
LIVE at 9:30 a.m.: Victims of Nassar, Anderson speak in support of 'Empowering Survivors' bills

Paul Sancya/AP
FILE - In this June 16, 2021 file photo, Jon Vaughn, a former University of Michigan football player from 1988 to 1991 speaks during a news conference in Ann Arbor, Mich. Michigan lawmakers are poised to consider bipartisan bills aimed at helping potentially thousands of sex abuse victims sue for damages, including those molested by a University of Michigan sports physician. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya File)
Posted at 8:44 AM, Sep 30, 2021
LANSING, Mich. — Victims of Larry Nassar and Robert Anderson will speak Thursday morning in support of a legislative package that would give survivors of sex abuse more time to sue for damages.

Under the new measures, victims of the late Dr. Robert Anderson at the University of Michigan and others would get additional time to bring lawsuits that might be barred by a statute of limitations. Government entities could not use the immunity defense if they knew or should have known of prior sexual misconduct and failed to intervene.

Watch the press conference live here at about 9:30 a.m.

