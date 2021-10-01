Lansing receives $1 million to boost security at state Capitol

LANSING, Mich. — The city of Lansing is getting $1 million from the state to help with policing the state Capitol.

Mayor Andy Schor says he’s thrilled about the money.

“These are state allocations from the state budget, so our leaders and advocates are there working in the state,” Schor said.

The money will go to increase policing at the state Capitol and to increase security cameras. The Capitol is also monitored by Michigan State Police along with House and Senate police.

“We know that, last year, there was an influx of protests, marches and demonstrations,” said state Rep. Sarah Anthony, a Lansing Democrat. “People came from all over the state and country to lift up their voices at the state Capitol, but that did put a strain on our law enforcement. So, I wanted to make sure I prioritize Lansing in this year’s state budget because of that.”

Lansing will also get $75,000 from the state to help solve cold cases. The cold case unit in the Lansing Police Department currently has one detective investigating all 85 cold cases in the city.

“We haven’t decided on what the money will be used for specifically, but what we do know is we need someone like an analyst to start going through our old cases and looking at where are these people now, the witnesses, the possible suspects. You know someone who can just bring the investigation up to speed,” said Capt. Robert Backus, with the Lansing Police Department.

