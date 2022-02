COLD SPRINGS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Police are investigating the theft of a 12 x 28 cabin in Cold Springs Township.

Michigan State Police report the cabin was located on County Road 571 before being recently reported stolen.

The theft happened between Nov. 18, 2021, and Dec. 16, 2021. Those with information are urged to contact MSP Houghton Lake Post via calling 989-422-5101.