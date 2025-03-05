Business expert: Michigan at risk as Trump imposes new tariffs

(WXMI) — Tuesday, President Trump moved forward with his tariff plan, imposing 25% taxes on Mexican and Canadian imports. President Trump also doubled the tariff on Chinese products, to 20%. He has maintained that these tariffs are intended to address drug trafficking and illegal immigration. But he's also said the tariffs will only come down if the U.S. trade deficit narrows.

Now, the state of Michigan does a lot of trading with our neighbor to the north.

Tuesday, I spoke with Associate Professor of Finance at WMU's Haworth College of Business Matt Ross, who says Michigan is ground zero for a potential trade war and believes that this is just the beginning.

"Tariffs, for a place like Michigan that's doing a lot of international trade, is a pretty bad thing," Ross said. Ross explains tariffs are taxes on imported goods. These taxes are paid by the company bringing the product into the U.S., not the country of origin, which often leads companies to pass the cost increase on to consumers.

"There is an argument to be made for imposing tariffs to protect domestic manufacturing, or to help encourage and develop domestic manufacturing," Ross said. "The counterargument is they actually did more harm than good. And that's kind of the prevailing view."

Ross says because Michigan is so closely integrated with Canada, and because Mexico is among the top three for our international trade partners, the state is more affected than most. “Given that the supply chain is so heavily integrated, particularly between the southern part of Michigan and Ontario, these tariffs are likely to cause a lot of frictions within the auto industry, particularly and more widely through Michigan industries," Ross said.

Retaliatory tariffs, Ross believes, are going to continue from Canada, Mexico and China. "I would expect costs are going to go up quite a bit, and consumers are going to start to feel it relatively quickly," Ross said.

This could be, according to Ross, the first of many rounds of tariffs. "It looks like we're at the beginning of an escalating trade war, and Michigan is right in the center of it," Ross said.

