Bring a piece of Mighty Mac home!

Mackinac Bridge file photo
Carlos Osorio/AP
FILE - This July 19, 2002, file photo, shows the Mackinac Bridge that spans the Straits of Mackinac from Mackinaw City, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)
Posted at 10:31 AM, Feb 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-01 10:34:39-05

ST. IGNACE, Mich. — Looking for the most undeniably Michigan souvenir? We know of a bridge for sale in the U.P.

—Pieces of one at least.

The Mackinaw Bridge Authority announced Tuesday they're selling small pieces of the Mighty Mac’s iconic— and unnerving attributes; the grates

Considered an engineering marvel when it was built in 1954— and an impossibility before then— the Mackinaw Bridge requires constant maintenance— And you can't just expect them to throw pieces away!

Pieces of every new Michigan driver's right of passage are $20 and come in two sizes; 5”x11” or 5”x8”.

Get a hold of the Mackinaw Bridge Authority administration office, 24/7 for more on how to bring this unique memento home.

