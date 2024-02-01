Bring a piece of Mighty Mac home!

ST. IGNACE, Mich. — Looking for the most undeniably Michigan souvenir? We know of a bridge for sale in the U.P.

—Pieces of one at least.

The Mackinaw Bridge Authority announced Tuesday they're selling small pieces of the Mighty Mac’s iconic— and unnerving attributes; the grates

Considered an engineering marvel when it was built in 1954— and an impossibility before then— the Mackinaw Bridge requires constant maintenance— And you can't just expect them to throw pieces away!

Pieces of every new Michigan driver's right of passage are $20 and come in two sizes; 5”x11” or 5”x8”.

Get a hold of the Mackinaw Bridge Authority administration office, 24/7 for more on how to bring this unique memento home.