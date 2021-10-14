Bridge Cards will be temporarily unavailable this weekend during system upgrade

LANSING, Mich. — Michiganders who use Bridge Cards to buy food or use cash assistance benefits will be unable to do so late Saturday and early Sunday while a system upgrade is implemented.

State officials say the upgrade will provide easier access to benefits once it’s completed.

The Bridge Card system will be down from about 11 p.m. Saturday to 11 a.m. Sunday.

Residents who receive food assistance, cash assistance and Women, Infant and Children (WIC) benefits loaded on the Electronic Benefit Transfer cards won’t be able to redeem them during those hours, according to a news release Thursday.

They can use the same cards again beginning 11 a.m. Sunday without any effect on their benefits.

“These system changes will improve access to food and cash assistance because clients now will be able to use a mobile app that was not previously available,” said Lew Roubal, MDHHS senior deputy director for opportunity. “We apologize for any inconvenience and chose a timeframe with low Bridge Card activity to make this transition.”

System upgrades involve a switch to Fidelity Information Systems, which will be the new Electronic Benefit Transfer provider for MDHHS.

This is the next step from a previous attempt to switch systems back in August, when technical issues created delays. MDHHS expects a smooth transition this coming weekend.