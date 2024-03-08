Watch Now
Brenda Tracy sues Mel Tucker, MSU for $75M

Mel Tucker
Al Goldis/AP
Michigan State coach Mel Tucker walks the sideline during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Richmond, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in East Lansing, Mich. Michigan State won 45-14. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
Mel Tucker
Posted at 8:51 PM, Mar 07, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-07 20:51:57-05

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Brenda Tracy has filed a $75 million lawsuit against Michigan State University (MSU) and ex-football coach Mel Tucker.

According to a report by USA Today, the suit asserts Tucker damaged Tracy’s reputation by sexually harassing her and making threats afterward.

The lawsuit also explains her reputation was further damaged when her private text messages were released and MSU reportedly failed to prevent Tucker’s actions.

Tracy hopes to be awarded $50 million for herself and another $25 million for a nonprofit organization she owns.

This comes months after Tucker was accused of sexually harassing Tracy over the phone. The former coach previously stated he had phone sex with her but maintained it was a consensual act.

