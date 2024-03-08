Brenda Tracy sues Mel Tucker, MSU for $75M

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Brenda Tracy has filed a $75 million lawsuit against Michigan State University (MSU) and ex-football coach Mel Tucker.

According to a report by USA Today, the suit asserts Tucker damaged Tracy’s reputation by sexually harassing her and making threats afterward.

The lawsuit also explains her reputation was further damaged when her private text messages were released and MSU reportedly failed to prevent Tucker’s actions.

Tracy hopes to be awarded $50 million for herself and another $25 million for a nonprofit organization she owns.

This comes months after Tucker was accused of sexually harassing Tracy over the phone. The former coach previously stated he had phone sex with her but maintained it was a consensual act.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube