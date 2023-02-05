'Boy Meets World' star William Daniels will be a guest at Motor City Comic Con

NOVI, Mich. — Motor City Comic Con has announced that Boy Meets World star William Daniels will be a guest at the upcoming event. Daniels will be the at the event on all three days, which will be held May 19-21 at the Suburban Collection Showplace.

Autographs from Daniels will be available to purchase for $60. An autograph for a fan item can be purchased for $80. A photo op will be available for $80 and a selfie will be available for $40. A selfie/autograph combo will be available for $100, and a selfie/fan item autograph combo will be available for $120.

Daniels played George Feeny in Boy Meets World, which aired on ABC from 1993-2000. At the start of the series, Mr. Feeny was Cory Matthew’s (Ben Savage) sixth-grade teacher. He also lived next door to the Matthews family. Although Mr. Feeny and Cory were often at odds with each other, Feeny often would share lessons and advice that would help Cory with a problem he was facing in the episode. Mr. Feeny was also a mentor to Cory’s best friend Shawn Hunter (Rider Strong), Cory’s girlfriend (and later wife) Topanga Lawrence (Danielle Fishel), and Cory’s older brother Eric (Will Friedle).

Mr. Feeny followed his students throughout their entire education. When Cory, Shawn, and Topanga went on to high school, Mr. Feeny became their principal. He later became a professor at Pennbrook College when his former students began attending the school.

Daniels later reprised the role of Mr. Feeny in the sequel series Girl Meets World, which aired on Disney Channel from 2014-2017. The series followed Cory and Topanga’s daughter Riley Matthews (Rowan Blanchard). In the series, Cory followed in Mr. Feeny’s footsteps and become a teacher himself.

Expand Marketing Group Knight Rider

Outside of Boy Meets World, Daniels played Dr. Mark Craig in NBC’s St. Elsewhere and voiced KITT in Knight Rider. Daniels later reprised the role of KITT in a 1998 episode of The Simpsons. His film work includes 1967’s Two for the Road, The Graduate, and 1972’s 1776.

Expand Marketing Group William Daniels and Bonnie Bartlett

Daniel’s wife, actress Bonnie Bartlett, will also be a guest at Motor City Comic Con on all three days. Bartlett appeared in Boy Meets World as Lila Bolander, who was the dean of Pennbrook College. Bolander and Mr. Feeny later get married at the end of the sixth season. Bartlett’s other work includes playing Grace Snider Edwards in NBC’s Little House on the Prairie, Ellen Craig in St. Elsewhere, and Tim Taylor’s (Tim Allen) mother Lucille Taylor in ABC’s Home Improvement.

Daniels and Bartlett will be at Motor City Comic Con May 19-21. Tickets can be purchased on the event’s website.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube