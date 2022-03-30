Boy dies, woman hospitalized after being pulled from lake

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A 4-year-old boy has died after he and a 33-year-old woman were pulled from a frigid Lansing-area lake.

Meridian Township police say officers and firefighters were called to Lake Lansing about 9 a.m. Tuesday and saw the two in the water.

The boy and woman were pulled from the lake. The boy was unresponsive and not breathing. He was pronounced dead at a hospital. Police said the woman was being treated Tuesday afternoon at the hospital.

Police did not release their relationship. A kayak was found in the area of the rescue.