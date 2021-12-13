Watch
Boy charged in Michigan school deaths to stay in adult jail

Paul Sancya/AP
Ethan Crumbley appears on video from the Oakland County Jail at 52nd District Court in Rochester Hills, Mich., Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. Crumbley, 15, is charged as an adult with murder, terrorism and other counts for the Nov. 30 shooting at Oxford High School, about 30 miles (50 kilometers) north of Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Posted at 3:18 PM, Dec 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-13 15:18:21-05

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan judge has declined to move the 15-year-old charged with killing four students at Oxford High School out of an adult jail.

But she agrees that the jail needs to ensure the boy can’t hear or see grown-up inmates.

Ethan Crumbley’s probable cause conference Monday in Rochester Hills District Court was adjourned to Jan. 7 to allow his lawyers to review witness statements and other evidence.

Paulette Loftin, his court-appointed attorney, had argued that he should be moved to a juvenile facility because he “should not be considered a menace to other juveniles.”

But District Judge Nancy Carniak ordered Crumbley to continue to be held in adult jail.

