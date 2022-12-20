Bouchard announces Oxford High School Memorial Scholarship Fund

(WXYZ) — Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard has announced the launch of the Oxford High School Memorial Scholarship Fund to benefit students who were in the Oxford School District on November 30, 2021.

That is the day four students were fatally shot, and six other students and a teacher were wounded.

“It is inspiring to see after a tragedy where we have seen the worst in humanity, to watch the rise of the best in humanity that seeks out ways to uplift and support people in these terrible moments,” Bouchard said during a news conference at the Sheriff’s Office in Pontiac. “I am proud of our team, and all who contributed to this effort to brighten not just the holiday, but the future for a number of families.”

Bouchard was joined at the news conference by members of the OCDSA Family Benevolent Fund including its president, Detective Rich Knodel; Shawn Schroeder and Amber Beebe from Great Oaks C.C.; Eric Lofquist, director of development/Oakland Community College Foundation; and T.J. Lang, a former member of the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions player.

The OCDSA Family Benevolent Fund created a scholarship to benefit students enrolled in the Oxford School District. A student enrolled in any school in the Oxford district on Nov. 30, 2021, is eligible to apply for a scholarship to attend Oakland Community College. The student must graduate from Oxford High School.

The Fund raised over $24,000 by selling Oxford Strong pins in support of the scholarship program.

Five scholarships will be awarded in April 2023 at Oxford High School during its awards ceremony. Students will be able to apply through Oakland Community College for 2024.