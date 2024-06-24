Botulism risk: Coffee manufacturer recalls extensive list

Products from coffee manufacturer, Snapchill, LLC are being recalled as they may be contaminated with Clostridium botulinum—the bacteria that causes Botulism or botulinum toxin.

The FDA requires low-acid canned food manufacturers, like Snapchill, to report their process, as the bacteria thrives in low-oxygen, low-acid environments like canned foods.

According to the US Food and Drug Administration, none was on file for Snapchill, LLC.

When the company was notified, it was found their current process could lead to the growth and production of the dangerous bacteria.

The products were distributed across the US and available online.

You will see the words “Produced and distributed by Snapchill LLC” below the nutrition facts or “Snapchill Coffee” on the label of affected products. They are in metal cans ranging in size from 7oz to 12 oz.

See the extensive list of product brand names here:

https://www.scribd.com/document/744953154/Snapchill-LLC-Coffee-Recalled-for-High-Botulism-Risk

Botulism can be fatal. If you have any of the recalled products, the company asks you to destroy or return it to them or where you bought it for a refund.

Symptoms include weakness, dizziness, double-vision, and trouble speaking, breathing, or swallowing, abdominal distension, and constipation.

Snapchill will offer full refunds for any of these products, with appropriate proof of purchase including a picture of the product(s) before being destroyed.



Full information about the return and refund will be available at Compliance@Snapchill.com.



Consumers with questions may contact the company any time by email at Compliance@snapchill.com, or by phone, Monday through Friday between 8:00am and 4:00pm Central Time, at (920) 632-6018.



—FDA Recall: Snapchill, LLC

No illnesses have been reported, nor have any instances of the toxin being produced been found.

Snapchill is working on filing the proper notifications with the FDA.