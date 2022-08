EAST LANSING, Mich. — A bomb threat was issued at Michigan State University on Monday.

The school’s public safety department says the threat was directed at Fee Hall in East Lansing.

MSU Police and Public Safety advises occupants to vacate the building and report suspicious packages and activity to 517-355-2221.

An investigation is underway.

Public safety officials ask the public to avoid the area.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube