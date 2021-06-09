Bo Schembechler's son to address abuse by Anderson and what his father knew

(WXYZ) — Bo Schembechler's son will take part in a Thursday afternoon news conference to present what is being called evidence that the legendary coach ignored abuse by Dr. Robert Anderson.

Matt Schembechler is also expected to address his own abuse by Anderson. He will be joined by two former U of M football players, Daniel Kwiatkowski and Gilvanni Johnson, who are coming forward as anonymous sources who were interviewed for the WilmerHale report.

The report, which was commissioned by the University of Michigan, laid out a disturbing history of abuse to students and student-athletes at the hands of Dr. Robert Anderson that spanned decades at the school.

The investigation, which was conducted by the WilmerHale law firm, found credible allegations stretching from the time Anderson was hired at the U of M in 1966 until he retired in 2003.

The report also says at least four student-athletes shared concerns about Anderson with legendary football coach Bo Schembechler. They say he either brushed them off, instructed them to report it, or said he would look into the reports himself. However, there is no record he ever did.

In the news conference announcement, it is alleged that both Kwiatkowski and Johnson approached Schembechler about abuse they suffered at the hands of Anderson. According to the announcement, both men say Bo did nothing to address the abuse.