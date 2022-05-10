Black Leadership Advisory Council submits 11 recommendations for greater Michigan inclusivity

LANSING, Mich. — The Black Leadership Advisory Council (BLAC) has issued a series of 11 policy recommendations that aims to eliminate equity gaps and create a more inclusive Michigan.

The council, appointed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, offers recommendations that focus on investments and policy changes that affect education, justice, small businesses, community safety and health, according to the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity (DLEO).

Some of those recommendations include supporting the CROWN Act, which forbids discrimination based on hair, capping interest rates on payday loans at 36% APR, encouraging more diversity on corporate boards, improving how criminal justice data is collected, banning no-knock warrants and more.

See the full list of policy recommendations here.

"The Black Leadership Advisory Council recommendations are a step in the right direction to create a more inclusive, equitable Michigan," says Governor Whitmer. "We are committed to working together and enacting these recommendations as we build a more inclusive state and continue delivering on the kitchen-table issues that matter most to working families and communities of color including great schools, good jobs, clean water, safe roads, and so much more."

A virtual town hall on the new recommendations is scheduled to take place Thursday, May 12 at 4 p.m.

