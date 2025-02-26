Bipartisan plan would encourage safe nuclear energy production in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — Representatives of the Michigan House introduced a bipartisan plan that would encourage the use of safe, clean and reliable nuclear energy in the state.

If passed into law, the bill package would facilitate the incorporation of advanced nuclear reactors, create a grant for hydrogen and nuclear education, establish an educational grants funding program, and foster innovative practices in the industry.

“This plan is about building a foundation for Michigan’s energy future—one that prioritizes reliability, affordability, and innovation,” says Rep. Greg VanWoerkom. “By embracing next generation nuclear technology, we’re not only strengthening our grid but also creating new opportunities for jobs, investment, and long-term economic growth in our state.”

The legislation has been forwarded to the House Energy Committee. Testimony is scheduled to take place Tuesday, March 4.

