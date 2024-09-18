Watch Now
Bill eliminating cannabis-use discrimination for federal job seekers moves on to Senate

WASHINGTON — A bill that would remove barriers to federal employment was passed by the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee (SHSGAC).

The Dismantling Outdated Obstacles and Barriers to Individual Employment (DOOBIE) Act, originally penned by Sen. Gary Peters, would ensure applicants for federal jobs would not be denied work for past cannabis use, according to the SHSGAC.

We’re told federal agencies provide guidance explaining cannabis history should not be the sole reason to turn down job applicants, but the DOOBIE Act would require employers to follow that guidance.

“The federal government must adapt its hiring practices to reflect the evolving legal and social landscape of our nation,” says Senator Peters. “My bill takes a crucial step by aligning federal policy with existing agency guidance, ensuring that past marijuana use alone doesn’t automatically disqualify talented individuals from public service. This approach will expand our talent pool and create a fairer, more inclusive hiring process.”

The bill now moves on to the Senate.

