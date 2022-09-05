Biggby to offer free coffee to teachers on Sept. 6

LANSING, Mich. — Calling all teachers. Biggby is making Tuesday, Sept. 6, all about you. The chain recognizes how stressful the first week of school can be, so they are offering free coffee to teachers.

This offer is only valid for Tuesday. Teachers with valid IDs can head to participating locations for a free 16oz beverage of their choice. That means hot or cold.

You will also be able to get a free custom cold cup sleeve, while supplies last, and a coupon for your next visit.

Teachers are limited to one coffee per transaction.