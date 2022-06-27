BHSH continues to provide medically necessary abortions

MICHIGAN — After the recent ruling from the Supreme Court on the constitutionality of abortion, the Beaumont Health Spectrum Health system has issued an update about its next steps in regards to abortion procedures.

In a recent statement, the Michigan hospital system has said that it will not perform "elective abortions," but it promises to still offer medically necessary abortions and to provide resources for women's health.

The full statement is as follows:

After extensive evaluation and in-depth discussion, and always using compassion as our guide, we have evolved our approach. We continue to have the full support of the BHSH System Board of Directors.

At present, the current legal landscape regarding abortion in our state is unclear and uncertain. We are aware of the 1931 Michigan law. However, given the uncertainties and confusion surrounding its enforcement, until there is clarity, we will continue our practice of providing abortions when medically necessary.

We continue to believe that these decisions are both personal and private and best made between a woman and her physician. In 2021, the entire BHSH System performed approximately 60 therapeutic, medically necessary abortions that required hospital level care. We have not and will not perform elective abortions. We continue to provide care for women’s health, including reproductive needs. We will support our physicians and patients through a multidisciplinary, local committee as they navigate this challenging landscape.

We urge Michigan courts to bring clarity as quickly as possible.

To visit the BSHS website and statement read here.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube