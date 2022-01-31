Watch
BHDPS investigating suspicious death of 21-year-old

Posted at 5:26 PM, Jan 31, 2022
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — Authorities are investigating after a 21-year-old was found unresponsive in the driver's seat of a car.

Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety (BHDPS) was asked to investigate a suspicious car on Jan. 31, 2022, at 9:06 a.m. in the 1100 Block of Ogden.

Upon arrival, officers found a 21-year-old unresponsive who was later pronounced deceased.

A motive for the death is unknown and the investigation is active and ongoing.

An autopsy is scheduled at W-Med and those with information regarding this incident are urged to contact the Tipline at 269-927-0293 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-342-STOP (7867) or provide information anonymously via the TIP411 app located in your app store. Search your app store by entering Benton Harbor DPS.

