Belmont school wins Colgate and Meijer School Challenge

BELMONT, Mich. — Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary School in Belmont is the winner of the 2021 Colgate and Meijer School Challenge.

TerraCycle

The school was awarded new supplies made from recycled and upcycled oral care waste after winning the 2021 challenge in the Donation Celebration event.

“I would like to thank the entire Assumption school and parish family and our local community for all of their support and effort into helping us win this amazing contest,” said Domenic Franconi, Principal at Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary School. “We are truly blessed to have the love and support from all of you. I would also like to thank the entire Remington family for leading our school in this event. Lastly, I would like to thank Colgate-Palmolive and Meijer for their gracious support of education and for being stewards of God’s creation. Our students and families are going to greatly benefit from this generous gift.”

TerraCycle

The event brought together key speakers from Colgate-Palmolive, Meijer, and TerraCycle to celebrate and congratulate Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary School on its success. The Donation Celebration also featured performances by students and offered attendees the chance to interact with the unique and eco-friendly school supplies firsthand.

TerraCycle

Participating schools in the Colgate® and Meijer School Challenge earned one Supply Credit for each unit of oral care waste, such as empty toothpaste tubes and floss containers, sent to TerraCycle to be recycled. A "unit" of waste is defined as 0.02 lbs of used, post-consumer oral care products and packaging.

Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary School earned enough Supply Credits to win 70 desk & chair sets, 150 backpacks, 150 pencil cases, and 300 pens TerraCycle reports.

Those interested in learning more about the Colgate Oral Care Recycling Program can do so online.