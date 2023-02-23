'Beetlejuice' musical to be performed at the Wharton Center's Cobb Great Hall March 14-19

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The musical Beetlejuice is coming to the Wharton Center’s Cobb Great Hall as part of its 2022-2023 Broadway season. The show will be performed March 14-19.

From Tuesday-Thursday, Beetlejuice will be performed at 7:30 p.m. On Friday, March 17, the musical will be performed at 8 p.m. The performances on Saturday, March 18 will be held at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. On Sunday, March 19, it will be performed at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Beetlejuice follows Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager, who meets a recently deceased couple. Her life also changes when she meets a demon named Beetlejuice.

Matthew Murphy, 2022 Lydia (Isabella Esler), Adam (Will Burton), and Barbara (Britney Coleman) in Beetlejuice.

The production was directed by Alex Timbers. Timbers previously won a Tony Award in 2020 for directing the Broadway production of Moulin Rouge! The Musical. In 2012, he was nominated for co-directing the Broadway production of Peter and the Starcatcher. The associate director for Beetlejuice was Catie Davis.

The music supervision, orchestrations, and incidental music were by Kris Kukul. It was choreographed by Connor Gallagher. Michael Fatica was the associate choreographer. It features scenic design by Peter Hylenski, projection design by Peter Nigrini, puppet design by Michael Curry, special effects design by Jeremy Chernick, hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe, and make-up design by Joe Dulude.

Bettlejuice features music and lyrics by Eddie Perfect, and a book by Scott Brown and Anthony King.

Matthew Murphy, 2022 Beetlejuice (Justin Collette), Lydia (Isabella Esler), Adam (Will Burton), and Barbara (Britney Coleman) in Beetlejuice.

The original Broadway production of Beetlejuice opened at the Marquis Theatre on April 8, 2022. It went on to be nominated for eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

The musical is based on the 1988 film Beetlejuice, which was directed by Tim Burton. The film starred Michael Keaton as Beetlejuice, Alec Baldwin as Adam Maitland, Geena Davis as Barbara Maitland, and Winona Ryder as Lydia Deetz. An animated series based on the film ran from 1989-1991. The series starred Stephen Ouimette as Beetlejuice and Alyson Court as Lydia.

Beetlejuice will be performed at the Wharton Center’s Cobb Great Hall March 14-19. Ticket’s can be purchased on the venue’s website. They can also be purchased by calling 517-432-2000 or 1-800-WHARTON.

