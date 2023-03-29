Bears are leaving hibernation; how to keep them away from your home

LANSING, Mich. — Bears are getting ready to leave hibernation, and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is reminding community members to take precautions while bears search for food.

The state says bears may become repeat visitors to homes if they consistently locate food nearby. As a result, they may become too comfortable around humans.

The DNR says this could lead to property damage, lost pets and other hazardous scenarios.

"Just like humans waking from a long nap, bears first look for water, often drinking from rivers and ponds or eating snow. Their early spring menu consists of last year’s vegetation, salvaged carcasses and fresh green shoots as they emerge," says Wildlife Outreach Coordinator Rachel Leightner. "Though these food sources are readily available, it is difficult to resist the calorie-rich offerings of bird seed, garbage, beehives and pet foods.”

While it may be exciting to see bears up close, the DNR strongly cautions against encouraging bears to wander near residential areas.

The DNR asks residents — especially in Northern Michigan — to do the following to prevent bear encounters near homes:



Take down all bird feeders throughout the spring, summer and autumn months. Birds will find plenty of food during this time. If you like having birds visit your home, plant native plants in the garden or in a small planter. Visit Audubon’s website for more.

Bring pet food inside. Don’t forget to clean the grills and the patio; bears have a very keen sense of smell!

Secure all dumpsters and bring trash cans inside at night.

Install electric fences around beehives. The DNR released the following design and material recommendations:

Apiary Brochure by WXMI on Scribd

Click here for more information.

Visit the DNR’s webpage on what to do in the event of a bear encounter.

