Battle Creek issues snow emergency

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The City of Battle Creek is declaring a snow emergency starting at 6 a.m. February 2, 2022.

During the snow emergency parking on all city streets is prohibited so snowplow crews can clear roads as quickly and completely as possible.

The emergency declaration is in effect until further notice and more information will be shared with the republic as the City of Battle Creek deems it safe to lift the emergency.

Those parked on the streets have until 6 a.m. Feb. 3, 2022, to move their vehicles or have them towed by police.

City buildings will close at noon on Feb. 2, 2022, and will remain closed Thursday and Friday. City business that can be completed online or over the phone can be done via visiting battlecreekmi.org or calling (269) 966-3311.

Starting Wednesday regular bus routes with Battle Creek Transit will be running. When the weather worsens buses will operate purely on main roads, avoiding traveling on neighborhood streets. There is no set time for when the switch will happen but Transit-specific alerts can be found by signing up for alerts at battlecreekmi.gov/notifyme.

Battle Creek Transit main road listing by route (once buses begin severe weather detour) can be found below: