Bankruptcy judge gets involved in Flint water record dispute

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — The Flint water criminal case involving former Gov. Rick Snyder has taken a strange side trip into bankruptcy court.

That's where his lawyers asked a judge to penalize state attorneys for distributing confidential documents from Detroit’s historic financial restructuring.

The documents were related to private talks between Detroit, the state and creditors while the city was trying to emerge from bankruptcy in 2014.

State prosecutors obtained records from computer servers controlled by other state attorneys who had represented Snyder in matters related to Flint’s lead-contaminated water.

The records were given to other people charged with crimes in the Flint water scandal.

The state says the problem can be cured by telling all parties that the records must remain confidential.