Authorities investigating after two structure fires in Bayview

BAYVIEW, Mich. — Two fires have led authorities to launch an investigation in Bayview, Michigan.

On Tuesday, November 29, 2021, at 10:45 p.m. authorities responded to a structure fire. On December 1, 2021, at 10:40 p.m. Emmet County Sheriff’s Office responded to a structure fully engulfed structure fire on Bayside Ave. in Bayview Michigan.

Authorities believe that the two fires were intentionally set and have identified a person of interest due to the time between the two incidents and the vicinity in which they occurred.

Anyone with information regarding the fire is asked to contact the Emmet County Sheriff’s Office at (231) 439-8900.

