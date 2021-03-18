Amway reducing employee size by 900, many from Ada location

ADA, Mich. — Amway has announced a company restructuring plan that will reduce its personnel by 900 employees in Ada as well as Buena Park, Calif.

The company says they will first offer incentives to those willing to leave voluntarily.

We’re told the changes are being made to accommodate their “vision for the future” and company growth.

Amway says its Ada location will become their global center of nutrition manufacturing, adding that nutrition is the company’s “fastest-growing category.” In a letter to employees, Amway says this will create 125 new manufacturing jobs in Ada within the next three years.

“Our Ada manufacturing footprint will also change,” Amway notes, “but in ways that do not reduce the number of manufacturing roles we have.”

We’re told the structural changes are expected to occur by the end of the year, though some may remain into next year. Amway says most of the 900 outgoing employees are expected to be from the Ada location.

