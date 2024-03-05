Amtrak limiting some trains between Detroit & Chicago this summer for track upgrades

DETROIT — Amtrak service between Detroit and Chicago will be limited this summer as repairs begin on railroad tracks.

According to Amtrak, Wolverine Trains 350 and 353 will be suspended Monday through Thursday from May 6 through October 18.

It's due to track improvements being made by Amtrak and the Michigan Department of Transportation.

Those trains will only run on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. They will also operate normally on Memorial Day, Juneteenth, Independence Day and Labor Day.

According to Amtrak, Wolverine Trains 351, 352, 354 and 355 will operate normally.

Blue Water Trains 364 and 365 will also operate normally and serve Wolverine stations in southwestern Michigan.

